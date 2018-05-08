A magnitude 7.0 earthquake centered on the Indonesian island of Lombok rocked the tourist destination as well as nearby Bali, and authorities said the temblor could trigger a tsunami.

"There is the possibility of a destructive local tsunami near the epicenter," the Northwest Pacific Tsunami Center said in a bulletin.

Lombok, about 100 miles east of Bali, was rocked by a magnitude 6.4 quake less than a week ago that killed 16 people.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency for Indonesia had reported scores of aftershocks in the hours after last week’s quake – and had warned that another major quake could be imminent.

Model Chrissy Teigen is vacationing in Bali with husband John Legend and their children. Teigen weeted "oh my god. Bali. trembling. So long." And then: "Oh man. We are on stilts. It felt like a ride. 15 solid seconds."

So many aftershocks 😩😩😩 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 5, 2018

The quake struck at 6:46 p.m. local time, with an epicenter located 12 miles south-west of East Lombok. Lombok is known for its beaches, surfing, diving and snorkeling and is home to a sea turtle hatchery.

Iwan Asmara, an official from the local Disaster Mitigation Agency, said people poured out from their houses in panic to move to higher ground, particularly in Mataram and North Lombok district.

