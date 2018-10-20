A 22-year-old man is blaming his mother after a gun was found in his luggage by Transportation Security Authority agents at Baltimore Washington International Airport (BWI) last week, according to Fox News and Business Insider.

Ryan Moore of Hagerstown, Maryland was arrested on weapon charges by Maryland Transportation Authority Police after the collapsible .40 caliber rifle was discovered by TSA agents when his baggage went through an X-ray machine.

Moore said he did not know the gun was in his luggage, TSA told Business Insider in a statement.

"The man claimed he did not know that he was carrying a rifle because he said his mother packed his bag," the statement read.

This gun was the 20th recovered at a BWI checkpoint so far this year, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Travelers who bring guns to airport security checkpoints can face TSA fines up to $13,000 in addition to criminal charges, the newspaper reports.

