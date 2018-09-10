Travel tips from Canada’s most famous butler
01 / 16
London's Milestone Hotel and Residences is consistently rated as London’s top for service, and serves a memorable afternoon tea.
02 / 16
London's Milestone Hotel and Residences is consistently rated as London’s top for service, and serves a memorable afternoon tea.
03 / 16
The classic Victoria Hotel in Montreux, Switzerland, attracts guests with a style and decor that feels straight out of the 1920s.
04 / 16
The classic Victoria Hotel in Montreux, Switzerland, attracts guests with a style and decor that feels straight out of the 1920s.
05 / 16
Stubbs and Wootton, an upscale shoe store in Palm Beach, Florida, offers slippers with wooden soles and heels that can often be had for $125 on sale.
06 / 16
Stubbs and Wootton, an upscale shoe store in Palm Beach, Florida, offers slippers with wooden soles and heels that can often be had for $125 on sale.
07 / 16
It’s not hard to find good food in Rome, but author and butler Charles MacPherson swears by the cacio e pepe (cheese and pepper) pasta served at the Gran Melia Hotel.
08 / 16
It’s not hard to find good food in Rome, but author and butler Charles MacPherson swears by the cacio e pepe (cheese and pepper) pasta served at the Gran Melia Hotel.
09 / 16
Tokyo's Itoya stationery store is a temple to handwriting, with several floors packed with pens, papers and writing supplies.
10 / 16
Tokyo's Itoya stationery store is a temple to handwriting, with several floors packed with pens, papers and writing supplies.
11 / 16
E.A.T. in New York serves an $18 egg salad sandwich that's a favorite of butler and author Charles MacPherson.
12 / 16
E.A.T. in New York serves an $18 egg salad sandwich that's a favorite of butler and author Charles MacPherson.
13 / 16
Canada’s eastern province of Newfoundland isn’t generally considered a culinary capital, but Mallard Cottage restaurant in the capital of St. John’s attracts diners that will fly to the country’s distant coast just for dinner.
14 / 16
Butlers may know their way around champagne and caviar, but that doesn’t mean they can’t appreciate a good hot dog, like the ones served at Pink's in Los Angeles.
15 / 16
Traveling in luxury and style has nothing to do with money, says Charles MacPherson, author of "The Pocket Butler’s Guide to Travel" ($14.95, Penguin Random House). He runs North America’s only butler school and makes regular appearances on Canadian television and radio as “Charles the Butler."
16 / 16
Traveling in luxury and style has nothing to do with money, says Charles MacPherson, author of "The Pocket Butler’s Guide to Travel" ($14.95, Penguin Random House). He runs North America’s only butler school and makes regular appearances on Canadian television and radio as “Charles the Butler."
636746103343748875-victoria-ete-1-rs.jpg
The classic Victoria Hotel in Montreux, Switzerland, attracts guests with a style and decor that feels straight out of the 1920s.
victoria-glion.ch

Traveling in luxury and style isn’t just about money, says Charles MacPherson, author of "The Pocket Butler’s Guide to Travel" ($14.95, Penguin Random House). Instead, it’s how the experience makes you feel. “I’ve been to many wonderful places around the world,” says MacPherson, who runs North America’s only butler school. “It wasn’t about being the most expensive. It wasn’t about being the cheapest. It was about the places that made me feel really special.” The author, who makes regular appearances on Canadian television and radio as “Charles the Butler,” shares some favorite spots with USA TODAY.

Afternoon tea at the Milestone Hotel and Residences, London

MacPherson learned of this boutique hotel when his employer had him organize a birthday party there. It’s consistently rated as London’s top for service. “It’s private, discrete and low-key. It’s not the Savoy with a huge room. But they bring you the very traditional afternoon tea. It’s the most luxurious.” milestonehotel.com

Pink’s Hot Dogs, Los Angeles

Butlers may know their way around champagne and caviar, but that doesn’t mean they can’t appreciate a good hot dog. MacPherson remembers attending a butler’s convention in Los Angeles, when one of his colleagues invited him out to eat. “I thought it would be some high-falutin’ restaurant, but it was a stupid little stand serving a wonderfully delicious greasy hot dog.” He was amazed to see movie stars and celebrities indulging as well. pinkshollywood.com

Itoya stationary store, Tokyo

While the rest of the world tweets and texts, MacPherson still believes in the power of handwriting. “The rich and famous still do write pen notes on paper,” he says. That’s why he loves this stationary emporium in Tokyo. “It’s like a department store, several floors, that’s all about pens and paper,” he says. The first time he visited, he bought a fountain pen that he had inscribed with the date of his purchase, and remembers his visit every time he uses it. ito-ya.co.jp/store/itoya/shibuya

Residence Hoteliere du Phare, Libreville, Gabon

Luxury can be found anywhere in the world, MacPherson says. He discovered this hotel and restaurant while on business in Africa, and it has become one of his favorites. “The owner served this green salad with the biggest, most beautiful marinated shrimp. The simplicity made it so good. I had it four times.” lepratiquedugabon.com

Stubbs and Wootton, Palm Beach, Florida

While this upscale shoe store might seem out of reach for most shoppers, MacPherson says it’s worth a splurge to pick up a pair of their slippers, which have wooden soles and heels, and can be had for $125 on sale. “They’re the most comfortable you’ve ever worn. The rich and famous wear them around town. You can look cool and hip.” stubbsandwootton.com

The world’s swankiest private jets
01 / 48
The Gulfstream G650ER, which retails for $70.15 million fully outfitted, can travel 7,500 nautical miles/13,890 kilometers at Mach 0.85. When flying even faster at Mach 0.90, it can carry eight passengers 6,400 nm/11,853 km. Hodge adds that it is important to know the general travel mission when determining the size of the plane. If certain airports are used, a broker can help buyers understand if a plane can regularly take off and land there with a full payload.
02 / 48
The G650ER can climb as high as 51,000 feet to soar above bad weather and airline traffic. It can fly between New York and Paris in less than six hours or from New York to Shanghai in less than 14. That’s why its comfy seats provide ample space for working or reclining into a bed position.
03 / 48
Customers can choose the cabin layout, including the option to divide the space into separate areas that can be decked out as an office, bedroom, galley or dining area. Exotic wood veneers and hand-stitched leather are among the many accouterments that buyers can select. Lighting and cabin temperature can even be controlled via one’s smartphone.
04 / 48
With 16 Gulfstream wide-angle windows, there’s plenty of natural light. The plane is also pressurized to a low cabin altitude with 100 percent fresh air circulated every two minutes.
05 / 48
The Citation Longitude jet is considered to be twice as quiet as its closest competitor in the midsize jet category and has one of the lowest cabin altitudes (5,950 feet), which minimizes the effects of jet lag.
06 / 48
The Citation Longitude plane has a four-passenger range of 3,500 nautical miles. Its acquisition cost of $26.9 million is one of the lowest in its class.
07 / 48
The plane has a next-generation Garmin G5000 flight deck and is powered by FADEC-equipped Honeywell HTF7700L turbofan engines. Garmin’s new Head-up Display (GHD 2100) and enhanced vision capability make it easier on pilots, especially on longer flights.
08 / 48
Customers spend time with a full-service design team to decide how they want to outfit the plane’s interior. Interiors can be customized to align with the branding of a company, the tastes of an owner, or the operational needs of the flight department. Some notable interior options for the Citation Longitude are the side-facing couch, optional crew jump seat, and solid surface flooring. The Longitude offers an inflight-accessible baggage compartment, and its ceiling extends to 6 feet, making it easy for most people to stand up.
09 / 48
The Falcon 8X is a tri-jet aircraft with a range of 6,450 nautical miles, making it ideal for those needing to travel long distances. The starting cost is $59.3 million.
10 / 48
Inside the cabin, there is ample stretching room in a variety of design setups including space to work and relax. Given the long-range journeys the plane can fly, there is also the option to add a crew rest area.
11 / 48
Two additional sections were added to the airframe to extend its size by nearly 3 feet. Designers worked to redesign the fuel tanks so that they can carry more adding to the plane’s range so that it can fly routes like Paris to Singapore.
12 / 48
The Falcon 8X has a third engine, which gives it additional flexibility and performance capability compared to twin-engine planes.
13 / 48
The cabin’s width allows space for a queen bed for two people. It folds out of the seats and can be stowed away to save space when it is not being used.
14 / 48
The G500 from Gulfstream brings together an optimal combination of technology, speed, range and cabin size and comfort. Its top speed of Mach 0.925 is more than nine-tenths the speed of sound, and it has a long-range cruise distance of 5,200 nautical miles at Mach 0.85.
15 / 48
Natural light via large, panoramic windows and a cycle of 100 percent fresh air replenished every two minutes are some of the pleasing features aboard. The plane can fly as high as 51,000 feet, which is far above commercial air traffic, while maintaining the same comfort levels.
16 / 48
Gulfstream planes are custom-crafted and outfitted to each customer’s specifications. On the G500, customers select how they want to design the cabin’s three living areas, which can include conference and dining space, an entertainment or presentation suite, and sleeping quarters.
17 / 48
Fliers won’t skip a beat from the ground thanks to the plane’s modern communication equipment and high-speed media systems. Onboard wireless internet connectivity features Jet ConneX, a high-speed Ka-band broadband service.
18 / 48
The Gulfstream Symmetry Flight Deck installed on the G500 features the industry’s first active control sidesticks, providing enhanced safety, communication and situational awareness. It was actually designed by Gulfstream pilots, which adds to its ease of use and handling qualities.
19 / 48
For $5.25 million, the HondaJet Elite is the fastest and highest-flying plane in its category of very light jets. Its fuselage features a unique Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) configuration, Natural Laminar Flow (NLF) nose and wing, and composite fuselage, which improve performance and efficiency. It is more fuel efficient and emits less greenhouse gases than other similarly sized twin-engine business jets.
20 / 48
This is the second type produced by HondaJet, and while the HondaJet Elite looks similar to its earlier-crafted sibling, it can fly longer (1,437 nautical miles) and with a quieter cabin (thanks to a new perforated inlet structure lining the engines) giving it higher favor with corporations looking for a small private jet.
21 / 48
The HondaJet Elite offers excellent human-machine interface technology that is popular with pilots. It has an ergonomically designed cockpit and enhanced customized Garmin G3000 avionics suite.
22 / 48
Its leather-lined interior features large windows, comfortable armchairs and fold-out side tables for working or dining. There’s also a belted lavatory seat, which can be covered with a leather cushion and used as a seat as well.
23 / 48
The plane can also be outfitted with a small galley and speaker-less Bongiovi sound system. On the exterior, there are a variety of color schemes that the plane can be delivered in to customers.
24 / 48
The new Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) MAX can fly 7,000 nautical miles making it the farthest-flying, non-widebody “biz-liner” jet aircraft. Customers will find that its operating costs are similar to planes less than half its size.
25 / 48
Paris-based Cabinet Alberto Pinto’s interior design maximizes the space and the extra 6 feet that this plane provides over its earlier version. Its interior includes a forward bedroom behind the crew rest area plus extra closet space.
26 / 48
Lounge and dining space in the cabin can be customized to individual preferences, and full-size galleys and lavatories are part of the comfort that goes along with the long missions that these planes can fulfill.
27 / 48
The bathroom features a shower and dressing area. Like the rest of the plane, buyers can outfit the interior as they see fit.
28 / 48
Another of Boeing’s business jet interiors is perhaps one of the most glamorous for people to experience. Crystal AirCruises launched Crystal Skye, its own private plane experience that whisks guests on round-the-world adventures in the form of an air cruise.
29 / 48
The Boeing 777-200LR can hold as many 380 passengers in an economy-class configuration, but Crystal has outfitted it with only 88 flat-bed seats. To maximize sleep, travelers receive custom-designed cashmere blankets and lumbar pillows, a goose down pillow, duvet and mattress topper.
30 / 48
Guests can dine in their seats or a separate dining room with proper tables and swiveling leather chairs. The plane has the widest VIP cabin configuration and largest lounge in commercial service.
31 / 48
There’s no need to call one of the plane's 19 flight attendants when there is a proper bar to visit for a drink. Guests can also use the plane’s global wireless internet connectivity.
32 / 48
The Embraer Legacy 500 has a medium-sized cabin with a 6-foot flat-floor cabin suitable for eight club seats, which can also be converted into four beds for complete rest at a cabin altitude of 5,800 feet, the lowest in its class.
33 / 48
Readers may be familiar with Embraer for the commercial aircraft that it sells to airlines around the world. However, you’ve probably never seen one of their planes decked out with forward- and rearward-facing seats plus large dining and cocktail tables.
34 / 48
The cabin is equipped with seats that can fully recline, tilt and swivel, and buyers have the option to add in three-seat sofas that convert into beds. The starting price is around $20 million.
35 / 48
The Lufthansa Technik inflight entertainment system is an optional addition and consists of a high-definition video system, surround sound, multiple audio and video input options, a cabin management system, and three options for voice communications and connectivity. The cabin management system can also be accessed via iOS and Android applications.
36 / 48
The Legacy 500 can fly at an altitude of 45,000 feet and is powered by two Honeywell HTF7500E engines, considered the greenest in their class. It can take off from runways as short as 4,084 feet with a range of 3,125 nautical miles carrying four passengers. The galley makes long journeys especially comfortable.
37 / 48
Bombardier’s newest plane, the Global 7500 aircraft, is considered to be one of the most spacious and longest-range private jets on the market. With a $72.8 million-dollar price tag, this plane will serve long and important missions for the most pressed-for-time travelers.
38 / 48
Given the long-distance capability of this plane, most buyers will outfit the aircraft with a bedroom just like home with a large bed and bathroom with a sizeable vanity and shower.
39 / 48
The plane can be equipped with live TV signal, wireless internet, and a daylight simulation feature to combat jet lag. The company also just launched the new “Nuage” seat designed for private planes. It dynamically adjusts to one’s body by shifting the weight to a more natural position; there’s also a floating base for easier rotation, and a central swivel to allow passengers to change the seat’s position.
40 / 48
A large dining area can be set up for a half-dozen passengers to enjoy a restaurant-style experience, and when not in use, passengers can use the same space to work or play games. The plane can seat up to 19 passengers with tailor-made setups for different dining, sleeping or lounging needs.
41 / 48
Caviar anyone? The galley can be equipped with ovens and refrigerators, which are necessary for long flights that require substantial catering.
42 / 48
For a real splurge, Airbus can outfit any plane in its fleet for private buyers, including this Airbus ACJ320neo starting at $98 million including a VIP cabin interior. ACJ stands for Airbus corporate jet. The company says its private plane market is split between companies, governments and yes, private citizens.
43 / 48
Customers can opt for a number of interior setups including a bedroom or living area. Given the range of the ACJ320neo, inflight naps would be a must for on-the-go travelers. Customers love the plane for its spacious cabin interiors, which are nearly twice the size of planes within the same price range from Gulfstream and Bombardier, according to Airbus.
44 / 48
After a nap, why not wake up with coffee or entertain guests in the living room? This mockup represents part of the Melody interior product that Airbus can use when outfitting a plane. It includes larger entryways between the various zones of the plane (sleeping, working, relaxing, for example) instead of the traditional doors found on other private planes.
45 / 48
More likely, travelers would be conducting business if spending this type of cash to dart between points around the world. Fiber-optic lighting is built into the carpeting, and curved walls are meant to create a more welcoming, residential feel. Generally, Airbus corporate jets like the ACJ319 can be in the same ballpark price range as top-of-the-line business jets from Bombardier and Gulfstream.
46 / 48
Another perk of ACJ planes is that they can come with full galleys that can be customized around personal preferences. Because of their airliner heritage, these planes have lower maintenance and crew training costs, giving them another edge for buyers.
47 / 48
According to Jahid Fazal-Karim, owner and chairman of the board of Jetcraft, the sweet spot for buying a plane is between three and five years old in terms of value. Fazal-Karim knows what he is talking about, having overseen more than 500 transactions worth over $10 billion in value since he started his career at Jetcraft in 2008. He is often referred to as one of the most powerful players in business and private aviation.
48 / 48
Another important factor Fazal-Karim suggests considering is the length of time you plan to own a plane. He says the average period of ownership is one decade, and typical depreciation in aircraft value drops about 10 percent to 15 percent in the first year with a further 10 percent each subsequent year. Due to low inventory and high demand for pre-owned aircraft, the Jetcraft Market Forecast predicts depreciation rates will improve over the next 10 years.

Gran Melia Hotel, Rome 

It’s not hard to find good food in Rome, but MacPherson swears by the cacio e pepe (cheese and pepper) pasta served at this hotel near the Vatican. He suspected it was a good place when he found himself seated near German Chancellor Angela Merkel, but was sold when he had his first taste. “I had it every night for three nights in a row.” meliahotelsinternational.com

E.A.T., New York

Good food doesn’t have to be fancy, MacPherson says. He cites the $18 egg salad sandwich served at this café and takeout spot on Madison Avenue. “I thought for that price it better be the most incredible egg salad sandwich I’ve ever had.” It was. “To this day, I’ve never had one so good. Every time I go to New York, I get one for take-away.” elizabar.com/eat-to-go.aspx 

Victoria Hotel, Montreux, Switzerland

This classic hotel on Lake Geneva feels straight out of the 1920s, which is why MacPherson finds it so wonderful. “There’s an art deco phone booth. They bring silver platters to the table to serve you. It’s stuck in time, like an Agatha Christie novel.” victoria-glion.ch

Mallard Cottage restaurant, St. John’s, Canada

Canada’s eastern province of Newfoundland isn’t generally considered a culinary capital, but MacPherson says he has clients that will fly to the country’s Atlantic coast just for dinner at this locally sourced restaurant. The historic building, set in an old fishing port, offers a sophisticated take on regional dishes. “They make you feel special. The food is just out of this world.” mallardcottage.ca

Carson’s Ribs, Chicago

The Windy City has trendier restaurants, but MacPherson recommends the steaks at this famous rib house, which recently relocated near Navy Pier. “The steak and food are so good. It’s very famous, yet it’s obtainable. They don’t make you feel out of place, they make you feel comfortable.” ribs.com

How the one percent travels
01 / 22
The Haven private courtyard on the Norwegian Jewel.
02 / 22
Cruise lines are creating exclusive areas on their ships to appeal to their luxury clientele. Among them is Norwegian Cruise Line's Haven, an enclave on the top deck that features, among private pools and restaurants, the “most luxurious” suites, such as this Deluxe Owner's Suite on the Breakaway, This is just the bathroom.
03 / 22
This is the living room in one of the Penthouses on the Norwegian Getaway.
04 / 22
“The newest thing we’re seeing in the luxury [cruise] market is a big emphasis on toys," says Carolyn Spencer Brown, editor-in-chief of Cruise Critic. Crystal's luxury yacht Esprit, shown here sailing by Eden Island in Seychelles, offers an underwater submersible.
05 / 22
One of Crystal’s newest luxury offerings is its AirCruises by private jet. Here, an artist’s concept of the dining and lounge space aboard the comfy, exclusive jet.
06 / 22
"The one percent want blow-me-away experiences,” says Catherine Heald, CEO of Remote Lands, whose clientele skews toward the affluent and ultra-affluent. “They want smooth, seamless service and flawless logistics." Which is why Heald charters helicopters to whisk her clients to Everest Base Camp. Time, for the one percent, is a precious commodity.
07 / 22
Traditional entertainment in the Himalayas is part of a custom-made itinerary by private jet offered by Remote Lands, which caters to the top -tier traveler.
08 / 22
“The one percent want blow-me-away experiences,” says Catherine Heald, CEO of Remote Lands, whose clientele skews toward the affluent and ultra-affluent. Which is why Heald charters helicopters to whisk her clients to Everest Base Camp, where these monks provide traditional music and prayer.
09 / 22
Remote Lands offers private jet itineraries that include a stop in Ranthambore, India, at the luxurious Aman-i-Khas.
10 / 22
Remote Lands offers bespoke itineraries that include top-of-the-line accommodations such as Amanwella in Sri Lanka, on a tranquil crescent beach in the middle of a coconut grove.
11 / 22
Amanwella was designed by one of Sri Lanka’s most important architects, Geoffrey Bawa, and offers only 30 suites.
12 / 22
Ponant Cruises is among the leaders in the “luxurification” of expedition cruising, as Carolyn Spencer Brown, editor-in-chief of Cruise Critic, calls it. Their new ships will feature the Blue Eye, an underwater lounge. Le Lapérouse will debut the new feature when it is completed in 2018.
13 / 22
The Blue Eye will give cruisers a new opportunity to immerse themseles in the sights and sounds of the seas.
14 / 22
The ice, the penguins, the vastness and remoteness - all make Antarctica a hotspot for the luxury traveler after that experience of a lifetime.
15 / 22
Encountering towering chunks of ice is just one of the once-in-a-lifetime moments on a cruise to Antarctica, a hotspot for the luxury traveler in search of transcendent experiences.
16 / 22
Above-and-beyond service and amenities at the Fairmont Pacific Rim in Vancouver include the use of running shoes (socks, too) delivered to your room.
17 / 22
For 2018’s "Around the World by Private Jet: Cultures in Transformation," the itinerary includes a stay at Abercrombie & Kent’s exclusive desert camp in the Sahara.
18 / 22
Lie-flat seats on the Boeing 757 chartered for Abercrombie & Kent’s Private Jet Journeys.
19 / 22
The food on A&K’s Private Jet Journeys isn’t your standard airline fare.
20 / 22
A dedicated cabin crew provides personalized service on A&K’s Private Jet Journeys.
21 / 22
The views and the legroom are good on A&K’s Private Jet Journeys.
22 / 22
The view of Bogota, Colombia from A&K’s private jet.


 

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com