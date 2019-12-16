NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Police say the loud "boom" heard around New Gloucester on Saturday night was the sound of a target shooter hitting a 'tannerite' target.

Tannerite is a brand of explosive targets used for shooting practice.

According to an Ellsworth American interview with the state Fire Marshall, tannerite is legal to buy and sell in Maine, but once it is prepared as an explosive, it becomes illegal under Maine law.

There are exceptions for people who have a permit to handle explosives.

In this particular case, police say the target shooter was not charged with a crime.