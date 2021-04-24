Multiple Fire Departments respond to house fire in Waterboro
Police confirm multiple fire departments are on scene of a fire at 811 Chadborn Ridge Road in Waterboro as of 7 pm on Saturday.
Credit: Google Maps
Police say there are no reported injuries.
