Multiple Fire Departments respond to house fire in Waterboro

Police confirm multiple fire departments are on scene of a fire at 811 Chadborn Ridge Road in Waterboro as of 7 pm on Saturday.
Credit: Google Maps

WATERBORO, Maine — Multiple fire departments respond to a house fire at 811 Chadborn Ridge Road in Waterboro Saturday evening. 

Police say there are no reported injuries.

NEWS CENTER Maine is working to collect more details on this story. It will be updated.