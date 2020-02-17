DEXTER, Maine — Multiple towns responded to a house fire at 53 Pleasant Street in Dexter on Sunday, February 16.

Dexter Fire Chief Matt Conner says his department was alerted to the fire at 5:15 p.m.

Chief Conner says the fire started in the garage and was put out before it reached the main house. The main house suffered both smoke and water damage.

The couple who lives at 53 Pleasant Street was home at the time of the fire. Both of them got out safely.

The husband told Chief Conner he believes the furnace caught fire in the garage, but the Fire Marshall is still investigating the cause.

The scene was cleared after a few hours.

The couple who lives at the home has been put in touch with the Red Cross.