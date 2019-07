STANDISH, Maine — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of a deadly motorcycle crash late Friday night off of Pequawket Trail in Standish.

Standish Fire/Rescue and CCSO deputies found an operator dead beside the Suzuki bike. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time, according to Captain Don Goulet in a news release.

The operator's name is being held until family is notified, says Goulet.