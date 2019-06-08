BANGOR, Maine — A crash with a motorcycle and a car Monday night left one dead and one in the hospital.

At around 10 p.m. both Bangor Police and Fire Depts. responded to the crash at the intersection of Union St. and Godfrey Blvd.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The passenger of the motorcycle was brought to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical. Police also say the passengers in the car were unharmed.

Bangor Police Dept. is investigating.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.