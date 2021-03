The Portland Fire Department says the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with a severe leg injury.

PORTLAND, Maine — A motorcyclist was involved in an accident at the intersection of High Street and Congress Street on Sunday, March 21.

At 7:23 p.m., police and fire crews responded to the incident.

According to the Portland Fire Department, it was a "car versus motorcycle incident."

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with a serious leg injury.