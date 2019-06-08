HIRAM, Maine — Hayley Verrill was her mother's miracle baby.

"They told me they didn't even know if I would have kids," Hayley's mother, Denise Wakefield, said.

But on May 15th, 1988, a healthy baby girl was born -- a little girl who would grow up to make her family very proud.

"She was a good person. She would do anything for her friends," Wakefield said.

"She loved her family, and her family loved her," Hayley's aunt, Deborah Smith, said.

Tragically, in the spring of 2006 -- just two weeks before her 18th birthday -- Hayley's life was cut short. She was killed in a car accident.

Wakefield says she hasn't had the strength to visit the site since the crash happened. In fact, she can count on one hand how many times she has passed it since her daughter was killed. She says the grief is just too much to bear.

"Being here, I feel the pain again," Wakefield said. "I remember it like it was yesterday."

Since Hayley's death, all that has remained at the site of the crash is the family's memorial. They say it's all they have left of her -- and it's a way to honor her life, while keeping her memory alive.

"That's where she was taken from us," Smith said. "Her spirit is still there. You go, and you feel the connection."

Which is why the family was shocked to find someone had nearly destroyed the memorial earlier this week. The culprits smashed lights, ripped down pictures and stomped a number of angels and butterflies surrounding a white cross.

"Somebody lost a loved one there," Smith said. "Why would you even think of destroying it that way?"

"To think that somebody would hurt that stuff -- that's just a memory of her," Wakefield said. "They're just hurting me all over again."

The site has since been cleaned up, but Wakefield says it feels like someone re-opened tender wounds. They may never find the people responsible and they say that's okay. Instead, they hope the suffering those responsible have caused their family is punishment enough and makes people think twice before they act.

"For someone to do what they did... it's unforgivable," Wakefield said.

Hayley's family says they spoke with an Oxford County Sheriff's deputy this morning. The deputy told them they will keep an eye on the location, but it will be challenging to find those responsible without any leads. If you have any information, you are urged to contact them.