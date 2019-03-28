MILLINOCKET, Maine — The mobile service office from the Disabled American Veterans made a stop in Millinocket on Thursday. D-A-V is a nonprofit that provides counseling and claim filing assistance for veterans and their families. The van made four stops this week in Fort Kent, Presque Isle, Houlton, and Millinocket.

The purpose of the van is to help those vets who can't make the drive to Togus.

Brandon Mckinney has worked with D-A-V for more than ten years says some vets are unaware of all the help available.

"A lot of people don't even know that they're entitled medical care. my friend called me from Florida because I filed his claim and he's like I did not know I would get free medical. Those are kind of things, so once I filed a claim for him he's getting the benefit."

McKinney says they were able to help more than this 60 veterans and family during the Maine trip.

The mobile service office will return to northern Maine this fall but if veterans are looking for help should visit DAV.org or can call Mckinney at 207-623-5725