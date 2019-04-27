WISCASSET, Maine — The search for missing man from Wiscasset, Casey Main, came to a close Saturday afternoon when police discovered Main's body inside his 2003 Toyota Camry.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office say the search on April 27th was conducted in Wiscasset on the Back River near a boat launch off Old Ferry Road.

The cause of Main's death has still not been determined, but officials believe Main drove his vehicle into the Back River from the parking lot of the Old Ferry Road boat launch.

Main was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta.

His death did not appear to be suspicious.