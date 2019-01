SCARBOROUGH, Maine — 15-year-old Alicia Thibeau was last seen leaving Scarborough high school around 10:30 on Friday morning on January 25.

Thibeau was later seen in Portland at McDonald's and Denny's with another female with short blonde hair. Police say Alicia may be headed Massachusetts.

Missing teen from Scarborough Maine

Scarborough Police Department

She is believed to be wearing a gray coat.

If you have any information give Scarborough police a call at 207-883-6361 or anonymous at 207-730-4386