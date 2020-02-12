Missing Naples teen located by deputies

The 13-year-old boy, who suffers from serious medical conditions including an intellectual development disorder, was uninjured and returned home.

NAPLES, Maine — A Naples teen reported missing Tuesday afternoon was found by sheriff's deputies several hours later and returned to his parents.

The 13-year-old boy, who suffers from serious medical conditions as well as an intellectual development disorder, was reported missing by his parents, who last saw him at his home in Naples at about 12:30 p.m., according to a release from Capt. Donald Foss of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department.

The Cumberland County Regional Communications Center activated the CodeRED emergency alert system, which notifies people who sign up for the alert through land and cell phone calls and text messages, as well as email. The alert was sent to residents and businesses within 10 miles of the boy's home, asking people to watch for the boy and report any sightings or contact with him.

Meanwhile, deputies, several police K-9 teams and members of the Maine Warden Service searched for the teen. Deputies eventually found him walking on Harrison Road in Naples at about 6 p.m. and returned him to his parents.