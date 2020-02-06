The Minnesota Department of Human Rights has announced it will file a civil rights charge against the Minneapolis Police Department in the death of George Floyd, and begin an investigation into MPD.

According to a news release, the investigation will focus on policies, procedures and practices over the past 10 years to "determine if the MPD has engaged in systemic discriminatory practices towards people of color and ensure any such practices are stopped."

Minnesotans with information for the investigation are asked to contact the Department of Human Rights.

“Silence is complicity. Minnesotans can expect our administration to use every tool at our disposal to deconstruct generations of systemic racism in our state,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement. “As we move forward, we ask the community to watch what we do, not what we say. It is going to take action at all levels from the neighborhood on up, to get the change we need to see. This effort is only one of many steps to come in our effort to restore trust with those in the community who have been unseen and unheard for far too long.”

The announcement comes five days after the Hennepin County Attorney filed criminal charges against Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer seen on video with his knee on George Floyd's neck.

RELATED: Derek Chauvin charged with 3rd degree murder, manslaughter in death of George Floyd

On Sunday, Gov. Tim Walz announced that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison would take over the lead in any prosecutions tied to the case.

RELATED: Attorney General Keith Ellison to lead George Floyd investigation