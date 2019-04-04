GREENSBORO, N.C. — Reports of a meteor in the sky were made Thursday morning throughout the southeast.

Reports indicate the meteor was visible just before 7 a.m. The American Meteor Society tweeted out several recorded videos of the event.

Several WFMY News 2 viewers said they saw a meteor in the sky on Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley's Facebook page.

People reported seeing the meteor in Asheboro, Burlington, Randleman and Burgaw. On Social media, people reported seeing it from Atlanta to Wilmington.

If you saw it, you can report it to the American Meteor Society.

