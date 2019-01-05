WINDHAM, Maine — Almost a dozen inmates at the Maine Correctional Facility in Windham traded in their prison uniforms for caps and gowns Wednesday afternoon.

They make up the biggest graduating class at the facility to earn their Associate and Bachelor's degrees from the University of Maine at Augusta, a service that eligible inmates have been taking advantage of in Windham for three years.

The degrees come from a number of different fields, including Business Administration, Science in Mental Health and Human Services as well as Liberal Studies.

Those graduating said their diplomas were so much more than a scholarly achievement, it's the first of many steps this group is taking to re-write their story.

"It's kind of surreal," graduate Alex Ryerson said. "It feels good to have this much support.

"I’m so proud," Ryerson's mother Diana Burnell said. "He’s had a lot of obstacles and I couldn’t be prouder."

"I'm happy I got it done, I'm happy to be here." graduate Eric Hamilton said.

Like the men sitting next to them, Ryerson and Hamilton's past choices led to time behind bars. However, it was the choices they made once they got there that helped get them on a path to success.

"We always say 'I’m going to do better, I promise, I just need to get through this'," Hamilton said. "This is something that is tangible that says you’re actually working towards that goal."

A goal that wouldn't have been possible without dedication and countless hours of studying. As well as mentors and professors working with them every step of the way.

"These 11 men worked really really hard," Kristen Stevens said. Stevens is the Educator Program Coordinator at the Maine Correctional facility. "I see maturity, I see confidence, I see self-worth; it’s amazing, it’s marvelous and it’s a wonderful accomplishment for them."

A program attendees said uses the gift of education to create change and the strength that comes with it to start over.

"I finally feel like I did something that was worth it." Ryerson said.