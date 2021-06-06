Marine Patrol, police respond to 'incident' on Saco River near Buxton

Pleasant Point Park is closed and a number of EMS officials were on the scene Sunday afternoon and into the evening.

BUXTON, Maine — First responders and Game Wardens responded to an "incident" in the area of Pleasant Point Park in Buxton throughout Sunday afternoon and into the evening.

Pleasant Point Park borders the Saco River, between the river's Salmon Falls and Union Falls.

As of Sunday evening, Pleasant Point Park was closed, and a number of EMS officials remained on the scene.

A couple fishing in the area earlier in the day told NEWS CENTER Maine's Sean Stackhouse they had seen quite a few first responders in the water in the area of Salmon Falls, particularly near a large rock known as "party rock."

Stackhouse was told "party rock" is a popular spot for folks to jump into the water. There is still no word from officials on what happened there.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update this article as more information becomes available.