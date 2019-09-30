READFIELD, Maine — Students at Maranacook schools are still in class Monday morning despite a reported threat, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office.

Someone notified police that a student in an online chatroom said something about a 'shooting' at school to other students over the weekend.

Lt. Chris Read said it is unclear if the threat was directly targeted at the high school.

Sheriff's deputies are on patrol in the area this morning out of caution.

A parent told NEWS CENTER Maine no alert had been issued as of early Monday morning.

"We are looking into it the best that we can, but there’s very limited information," Lt. Read said.

Read said it is increasingly difficult because there is no history of the conversation.

School officials said the threat was deemed 'not credible.'

“Safety is always our top priority,” Superintendent Jay Charette said. "We acted as soon as we got information."

Charette said an alert went out to parents at 8:30 a.m. after students were settled in class.

Anyone with information should call the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office.