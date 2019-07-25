BIDDEFORD, Maine — A man and a woman were charged with drug trafficking in Biddeford on Wednesday.

Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland says that Kailey Prejean, 23, of Biddeford, and Antonio M. Morrissey, 31, of Fayette were charged with selling meth in the Biddeford-Saco area.

Over the past few months, Maine Drug Enforcement Agents went under cover investigating Prejean by conducting undercover purchases of meth from her.

On Wednesday afternoon, agents met Prejean and Morrissey at the old St. Mary's Church on Hazel Street, which was across from Prejean's apartment.

Prejean and Morrissey were arrested on scene with help from the Biddeford Police Department.

Agents found Morrissey to be in possession of 30 grams of meth, and was also found to be armed with a loaded 9mm handgun, which police say was stolen.

Agents found an additional 46 grams of meth and 57 grams of a black substance believed to be black tar heroin in Prehean's apartment.

The street value of the found drugs is said to be around $10,000.

Both Prejean and Morrissey were taken to the York County Jail.

Bail for Morrissey was set at $50,000 and Prejean's bail was set at $5,000.

Agents say they expect additional arrests.