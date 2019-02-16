WINDHAM, Maine — Windham police say they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning, after residents complained that gunfire and yelling woke them up.

Officers are investigating the incident, which happened on Emerson Drive in Windham. Around 1 a.m., police say residents started calling them after sounds of gunshots and people yelling woke them up. When police responded, they found the victim with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation led them to arrest 30 year old Keith Seglar of Windham. He's now charged with 2 counts of Reckless Conduct with a Dangerous Weapon. Officers took him to the Cumberland County Jail.