A man was struck and killed while walking in the road Wednesday afternoon in Hancock, state police said.

The victim, in his late 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety. The man was wearing dark clothing and was struck by a pickup truck on the Mud Creek Road, about a mile from the Route 1 intersection, he said.

McCausland said the man's next of kin were being notified.