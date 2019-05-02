WELLS, Maine — A man died Monday after his vehicle overturned and he was thrown from his car on the Maine Turnpike in Wells.

State Police said 46-year-old Con Van Huynh of Worcester, Mass. lost control of the car while driving north, hitting a guardrail and then overturning around 3 p.m. Feb. 4.

The car ended up on its roof beside the highway. Huynh was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from his car.

Huynh died Monday night at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

State Police say Huynh was in the process of moving to Biddeford.