WAKEFIELD, N.H. — A Maine man was arrested in New Hampshire early Saturday morning after leading police on a multi-town car chase.

Sanford Police say they were notified of a stolen vehicle out Wells, which they later found in a Marden's parking lot around 2:00 a.m. When officers got behind the vehicle, they say the driver, Michael Marble, fled.

Marble then led police on a multi-jurisdictional pursuit through Sanford into Wells, where Wells Police assisted in the chase. Marble then changed directions and went back to Sanford where police attempted to deploy spike mats, but where unsuccessful.

The pursuit continued on Route 109, passing through Springvale, Shapleigh, and Acton, where State Police also joined the chase. Marble eventually lost control and crashed at an intersection across the border in Wakefield, New Hampshire. He was taken into custody by Wakefield Police.

Sanford Police were assisted by Maine State Police, York County Sheriff’s Office, North Berwick Police, Wells Police, Wakefield Police, and Ossipee Police. Sanford Police charged Marble with eluding and driving to endanger. There are other charges pending from the other agencies involved.

