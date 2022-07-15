One man killed in officer-involved shooting at Newport campground

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Kenneth York shot and killed Stephen Bossom, 35, in an armed confrontation at Sebasticook Lake Campground.

NEWPORT, Maine — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting at a campground in Newport on Friday, July 15.

According to a press release by the Newport Police Department and Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, the regional communications center received a report of a social media post about a person with a weapon at the Sebasticook Lake Campground in Newport.

Officers from the Newport and Dexter Police Departments, Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, and Maine State Police responded to the scene.

The release said Deputy Kenneth York of the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office was the first to arrive on scene and was confronted by a man with a gun, 35-year-old Stephen Bossom. Deputy York shot and killed Bossom, as the result of an armed confrontation.

According to the release, Deputy York is now on administrative leave, which is standard procedure for officer-involved shooting. The Maine Office of the Attorney General is investigating.

