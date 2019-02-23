MAINE, USA — Maine Game Wardens are urging snowmobile riders to slow down after a pair of serious crashes on Friday.

A Massachusetts man was announced dead Monday after an overnight crash Friday in Penobscot County near Staceyville. Wardens say Keith Sanford, 47, of Benedicta and Duane Carter, 55, of Spencer, Mass. were riding with a group on part of Swift Brook Road. The two men failed to negotiate a curve, and Carter crashed into the back of Sanford’s snowmobile as a result.

Carter was thrown from his 2016 Ski-Doo and was critically injured. Sanford hurt his back in the crash. Both men were taken to Millinocket Hospital, and Carter was later transferred to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. He remained there in critical condition until Monday when he passed away.

Another crash Friday took place on Long Lake in Bridgton. Karissa Baldinelli, 25, was injured after hitting a pressure ridge just before 4 p.m. Investigators say the Auburn woman was riding ahead of her father on a well-established trail. Bardinelli was thrown from her machine after striking the ice build-up at approximately 60 miles per hour, according to a witness.

Game wardens say Bardinell's snowmobile traveled about 120 feet through the air before coming to rest. Bardinelli broke her leg. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and her 2005 Polaris Edge snowmobile wasn't damaged.

Carter's death marked the seventh fatal snowmobile crash this season. The Maine Warden Service says the leading factor in snowmobile-related crashes this year has been excessive speed.

Wardens are telling riders that these crashes should serve as a warning to slow down. They want snowmobilers to leave enough time and distance while riding to negotiate other riders, trail intersections, and turns, as well as obstacles.