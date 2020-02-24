Portland police say a man was hit by a train in Portland on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators confirmed he was hit at around 3:00 p.m. near the intersection of Park Avenue and St. John Street.

We don't know anything about the man's condition at this time, or why he was near the tracks when the train was going by.

Portland police say their criminal investigations division is working with Amtrak and Railroad Police to find out what happened.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.