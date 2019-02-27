BERWICK, Maine — A Berwick man died nine days after his snowmobile fell through thin ice on the Salmon Falls River and he suffered a "medical event."

James Reagan, 59, died Saturday, February 23 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital where he was being treated after breaking through thin ice on February 14.

Reagan had been driving a snowmobile with a passenger, his 25-year-old nephew, Trevor Reagan. Both men broke through thin ice on Salmon Falls River just before 6 p.m. and the snowmobile sank to the bottom.

After breaking through the ice, both men made it back onto the ice and fell through a second time as they neared shore.

Once on shore, James Reagan became unresponsive. It is believed Reagan suffered a medical event and was being treated at Portsmouth Regional Hospital when he died.

Reagan’s snowmobile, a 1998 Polaris CX 700, was removed by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on February 15 as the river is a public water supply.

Reagan’s death makes this Maine’s eighth snowmobile related fatality this season.