KENNEBUNK, Maine — A Kennebunk man has been arrested for hitting a flagger in a construction zone.

The incident occurred on Thursday. August 1 and was caught on video by a witness.

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Flagger nearly run over by motorist in Kennebunk

Police say Shannon Carey of Kennebunk has been charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

The witness who took the video says he heard yelling and then saw a flagger blocking the path of a truck. The truck driver proceeded to drive forward with the flagger still trying to stop him, clinging to the hood of the truck.

The Kennebunk deputy police chief says Carey is scheduled to appear in court next month.