BANGOR, Maine — 23-year-old Tyler Tibbetts is scheduled to enter a plea at the Penobscot County Courthouse.

Tibbetts is accused of stealing a Dexter police cruiser while handcuffed, then leading police on a high-speed chase down rural roads in Penobscot County. This happened last May.

Tibbets has been indicted on nearly a dozen charges including theft, driving to endanger, and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Tibbetts is expected to appear in court on Thursday, March 21, at 1 p.m.

He could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the most serious offenses.