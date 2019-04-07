BATH, Maine — It's considered one the largest Fourth of July celebrations in Maine -- and it drew thousands of people to the streets of downtown Bath Thursday.

The Bath Independence Day Parade is part of the five-day Bath Heritage Days Festival, which kicked off Wednesday.

Crowds cheered on bands, boy scouts, first responders -- and even Lady Liberty made an appearance.

Sen. Angus King has taken part in the parade for more than 25 years.

He has some concerns about the annual Fourth of July celebration, scheduled for Thursday evening in our nation's capital.

It will feature Army tanks, a military jet flyover and a speech from President Trump. He says he hopes the President does the right thing and does not turn the event into a political pep rally.

"There is a line between celebrating the Fourth and bringing the country together and turning it into a political rally in anticipation of a political election," said King. "It if turns into the latter, I have some real problems. They are using taxpayers' money."

Sen. King says the National Park Service is diverting nearly $2.5 million in entrance and park fees to cover the event, and the Pentagon is also picking up some of the tab.

Sen. King expects Congress will demand a cost breakdown from the event.

For more information on the 'Salute to America' celebration, click here.