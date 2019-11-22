UTAH, USA — A search and rescue team looking for a missing hiker found a 19-year-old's body in Zion National Park on Thursday, according to park officials.

Rangers learned that a hiker was missing in the Angels Landing area of the park around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the National Park Service said in a statement.

The search team started looking Thursday at daybreak and found a body below Angels Landing.

A spokesperson for the park told News 3 officials confirmed it was a 19-year-old woman from Maine.

Park rangers and the Washington County Sheriff's Office are conducting a joint investigation. Zion Park is operating as normal, with the Angels Landing trail open, though the park is getting a lot of rain, a spokesperson said.