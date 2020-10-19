Maine woman loses control of car, hits NH tollbooth

NH state police say a 73-year-old Acton woman lost control of her 2018 Subaru Outback and drove in the concrete abutment at the Rochester Toll Plaza

ROCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police report a woman from Acton, Maine drove into a toll booth in Rochester on Sunday afternoon.

State Troopers responded to the incident at the Rochester Toll Plaza in the town of Rochester at approximately 4:10 p.m.

Police say it appears the 2018 Subaru Outback driven by 73-year-old Joann McCollum-Hubbard of Acton, was traveling northbound on Route 16. She was approaching the Rochester toll plaza when she lost control of the vehicle.

The Outback hit the concrete abutment in lane 2 at the toll plaza which sent the car airborne, crashing into the toll booth which was unoccupied at the time. The Outback sustained heavy damage and came to final rest north of the toll plaza.

Fortunately, McCollum-Hubbard sustained just minor injuries as a result of the collision and was transported to Frisbee Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.