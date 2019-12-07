NEWRY, Maine — A 19-year-old was rescued by Maine Game Wardens after she fell 25 feet down a rock ledge in Newry on Thursday afternoon.

Maine Game Wardens say the Camyrn Morton from Gorham was hiking at Grafton Notch in Newry with a friend when she fell hitting her head and suffering a concussion and serious injuries to her wrists, elbow and pelvis. Maine Game Wardens were called around 1 p.m.

Grafton Notch rescue

Rescuers treated Morton who had been hiking on Table Rock Trail and then carried her to the top of the mountain where she was taken by the Maine Forest Service helicopter around 4:30 p.m. to a Life Flight helicopter and then eventually to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

A Grafton Notch park ranger, Newry and Bethel Fire Departments, Bethel Rescue and Mahoosuc Mountain Rescue also helped in Morton's rescue.

