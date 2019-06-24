AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, Sara Gideon, officially announced her plans to run against Sen. Susan Collins Monday morning.

In a video posted to Twitter, Gideon slammed Collins for her controversial vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court and boasted her own work to promote job training and prescription drug reform in Maine.

Rumors of a possible run have been swirling over the last couple of weeks, after an article was published in the HuffPost.

Incumbent Sen. Collins' approval rating has dropped in recent polling since the Kavanaugh hearings.

According to a Critical Insights tracking poll released last month , Sen. Collins has an approval rating of 41% — down 10 points from last fall's 51% and 17 points from last spring's 58%.

Gideon's campaign website also launched Monday emphasized she "always stood up for a woman's right to choose."

"As newly appointed Supreme Court justices threaten the future of Roe vs. Wade and state legislatures across the country pass laws banning abortion in almost all circumstances, Sara has led the fight to make sure women in Maine remain in control of their health care decision," the website said.

Gideon, a prominent progressive in state politics and long rival of former republican Governor Paul LePage, is serving her second term as Speaker and fourth term representing Freeport and Pownal in the House.

She lives in Freeport with her husband and three children.

Collins who was born and raised in Caribou was just ranked as one of the most bipartisan members of the U.S. Senate nad has never missed a vote in her 23 years in office.

Gideon is not the only one throwing their hat into the ring.

Democrat Betsy Sweet announced her plans to challenge Collins in 2020 earlier this month.