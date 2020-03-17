PORTLAND, Maine — All walk-in services at Maine Social Security offices are suspended as of Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Anyone already having a scheduled appointment will be contacted by their local Social Security office by phone to conduct business. Officials say the call may come from a "Private" number instead of a U.S. government number. The public is also asked to remember that Social Security employees will never threaten or demand any form of payment.

You can still conduct your business through the Social Security offices online at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices. Or, if you need additional assistance, you can check here to find out how to directly contact a Social Security office near you.

If you can't do your business online, you can call the national Social Security number at 1-800-772-1213 or TTY at 1-800-325-0778. A full list of services available through the national number can be found online here.

The local Social Security Administration says the decision helps protect both its own employees as well as older Americans and those with medical conditions during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Social Security officials say they are working with the CDC, the state and local governments to monitor COVID-19 and will decide at a later date when to resume in-person services.