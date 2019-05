LIMESTONE, Maine — The Maine School of Science and Mathematics in Limestone has been named the #2 U.S. News Best High school by the U.S. News and World Report.

According to the media company, their rankings are based on data from more than 23,000 public high schools in 50 states and D.C. They say more than 17,000 schools are ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare their students for college.