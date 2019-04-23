Mainers are getting a first look at the state's recreational marijuana use rules. A draft was released this week by the Office of Marijuana Policy (OMP), which is part of the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services.

The preliminary draft of rules cover areas including licensing, age restrictions, sanitary requirements, and general tracking. It also provides requirements for cultivation centers, marijuana stores, and nurseries.

Over the next few weeks, OMP will work on creating a final draft of the rules and will begin a public hearing and public comment phase.