PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center has been named the state's best hospital for the 2019-2020 year by U.S. News & World Report.

This is the Portland hospital's seventh year in a row to receive the title.

According to results announced on Monday, July 29, gynecology is Maine Medical's strongest practice, ranking #34 in the entire country.

U.S. News & World Report also gave Maine Medical "high performing" ratings for gastroenterology, lung surgery, and urology. Nine common surgeries, including cancer and heart procedures, hip replacements, and aneurysm repair, also received recognition.

According to their website, Maine Medical has 637 beds and employs almost 8,700 people, making it Maine's largest hospital.

