SAN DIEGO, California — A man from Maine was killed in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon on an interstate in San Diego.

Police responded to a call around 4:15 p.m. of a wrong way crash on I-5 southbound in San Diego. A Nissan Versa had reportedly crossed all five lanes of traffic on the wrong side of the interstate before crashing into a white Volkswagen minivan.

The 44-year old man driving the Nissan was from Lebanon, Maine. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Volkswagen was responsive but was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. The identities of the men have not yet been released.

Officials do not think that drugs or alcohol were factors in the accident at this time.