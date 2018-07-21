PORTLAND (NEWSCENTER MAINE) -- The Maine Mammoths have won three of their last four and are finding their way in their inaugural season of the National Arena League.

The spurt has locked up fifth place for the Mammoths. Four of six teams make the playoffs.

"You gotta get them to know who you are," said coach James Fuller, who spent three seasons as a defensive back in the NFL.

Fuller's expansion team had some growing to do. They lost seven of their first eight, many by large margins.

However, the team has worked hard and come together. "I know how it was done in the league (NFL) and we do it similar to that, but on a lesser scale.

The team, which started playing on April 4th, will wrap up its season on August 4th with a game at the Cross Insurance Arena versus Jacksonville.

