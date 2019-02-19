AUGUSTA, Maine — Tracking marijuana from "seed-to-sale."

That's the aim of cloud-based software the state of Maine has signed an agreement to start using.

The technology called Metrc from Franwell, Inc. will be used to track and trace marijuana growth and distribution in Maine, according to the Department of Administrative and Financial Services (DAFS).

RELATED: New state rule frustrates CBD businesses

RELATED: Chronic pain given as top reason for using medical marijuana

RELATED: Maine restarts search for consultant to help with pot rules

RELATED: Maine's marijuana legalization timeline goes up in smoke

Metrc is currently used in 12 other states, including Massachusetts, and according to DAFS, it will be utilized by the Maine Medical Use of Marijuana Program and Maine's future adult-use recreational program.

It works by using radio-frequency identification tags to trace marijuana and related products.

The three year contract with Franwell is valued at $150,000 and calls for an additional set-up fee of $9,000. License holders who participate in Maine's marijuana programs will have to pay $40 a month, in addition to plant tag and labeling fees.

DAFS will hold a crash course on the cloud software for caregivers, dispensary owners, and others in the marijuana industry on April 11, 2019 in Augusta.