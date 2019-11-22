SPRINGDALE, Utah — Officials have identified the Maine woman who died at Zion's National Park in Utah as 19-year-old Savannah McTague.

Park officials say McTague fell to her death in Zion National Park on Wednesday. McTague worked as a Xanterra concession employee working at Zion Lodge.

McTague had been out hiking on Angels Landing with two colleagues late afternoon on Wednesday, November 20. She was reported missing around 5:30 p.m. by her coworkers who suspected she had fallen. Zion Park Rangers immediately began a search and rescue operation.

At first light on Thursday morning, McTague’s body was found beneath Angels Landing. The injuries sustained were consistent with a high elevation fall.

Angels Landing is a 1,488-foot tall rock formation with a trail cut into the solid rock where thousands of park visitors hike every year.

Zion National Park and Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the teenager's death.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the McTague family and friends,” comments Jeff Bradybaugh, Superintendent Zion National Park. “Savannah was part of the Zion family. This fatality has been especially hard on Zion Lodge and park staff.”

Since 2017, four people have fallen to their deaths while hiking Angels Landing. The total number of deaths at the very popular site is nine, according to the park website. Prior to 2017, there had been no deaths there since 2010.

