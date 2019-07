TURNER, Maine — A top Maine high school skier has died in an accident on his family's farm.

The Portland Press Herald reports Roy Varney died from injuries after a piece of farm equipment he was operating fell into a pit while he was working at the Nezinscot Farm in Turner on Monday.

Varney recently graduated from Leavitt Area High School.

He had hoped to continue skiing at the University of New Hampshire or at UMaine Presque Isle.