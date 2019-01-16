HEBRON, Maine — The only American who died in Tuesday's terror attacks in Kenya graduated from Hebron Academy in Maine.

Jason Spindler attended the school graduating in 1996.

Spindler was the only American among 14 people killed in a blast and heavy gunfire at an upscale hotel and office complex in Kenya's capital Tuesday, Jan. 15.

Spindler was the director of a business development firm based in Nairobi.

Spindler's mother talked to NBC News saying her son, "was trying to make a positive change in third-world emerging markets."

Hebron Academy says Jason will be "remembered at Hebron as a true friend by all with whom he crossed paths."

Hebron Academy Headmaster Dan Marchetti told NEWS CENTER Maine it is a "very hard day for the academy. He was a young man we're beyond proud to call an alumnus... he lived his life with the purpose to help others. He was a shining example of the type of kid we want at Hebron Academy."

Spindler joined the Peace Corps after the Sept. 11 terror attacks and was a graduate of NYU Law and the University of Texas at Austin, and he was the recipient of grants from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Clinton Foundation, his mother told NBC News.

At Hebron, Spindler was the captain of the swim team his junior and senior years, was active in Green Key, Outing Club, and was a member of the Diversity Committee. His brother Jonathan also graduated from Hebron in 2002.

The flag at Hebron is at half staff in honor of Jason.