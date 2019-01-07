PORTLAND, Maine — Get your catcher's mitt ready, because Maine Game Wardens and New Hampshire Conservation Officers are warming up for a charity softball game next month in Portland.

The first-ever showdown is scheduled for August 3 at Hadlock Field. Organizers say this is the perfect family outing, with lots of raffle prizes and fun surprises.

There will even be several game wardens and conservation officers from the popular TV show 'North Woods Law' on hand after the game for a meet-and-greet.

Organizers say it's the perfect combination of fun and giving back -- and a chance to see who has the better ball team.

"I trained a lot about 35 years ago when I was in high school, and since then I showed up today and to help these guys out," said Maine Game Warden Dan Scott. "I'm probably not one of the starters. I'm here to cheer our team on and do what I can to offer my part."

When asked, who their ringer will be, Maine Game Warden Kris MacCabe responded.

"We're not going to divulge that at this time, but New Hampshire will find out shortly once they start playing against us -- that we have a few guys that are good ball players!"

All the money raised will benefit Maine and New Hampshire Make-a-Wish Foundations, International Crimestoppers, Inc. and Maine and New Hampshire Operation Game Thief.

The game starts at 6 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Tickets are available in advance at porttix.com or at the gate for an additional fee.