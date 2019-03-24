PORTLAND, Maine — It's starting to feel like Spring, and this week, it will start looking like it as well. The 2019 Maine Flower show is set to begin on March 27 and will continue until March 31. The flowers won't arrive at Thompson's Point until Monday, but the location is already transforming its interior to appear as if you were walking outside.

The 11 garden displays are designed not to just be looked at, but walked through. In fact, that is the theme of this year’s show: "A Walk in Maine."

The producers of the event since 2017, all members of Maine's horticultural industry, say "we've created an environment that invites you to interact with the native plants and immerse in the environments that characterize Maine. Stroll through the plantings, stone structures, waterscapes and covetous blooms, and don't be surprised if on your walk you feel you've been transported to a spring garden in Down East Maine, a coastal backyard, or a charming Maine neighborhood where the designers and growers have transformed the block."

In addition to the display gardens, the show will also feature expert speakers in the horticultural industry, items for sale from local landscapers, garden centers and nurseries, as well as outdoor living and entertaining displays which include hot tubs, decks, stone work and water features.

There will also be a Children’s Garden where of all ages can get a hands-on gardening experience and an opportunity to learn about plants, and the food, fruit and flowers they produce.

NEWS CENTER Maine is a proud supporter of The 2019 Maine Flower Show. Live coverage of the events will be highlighted throughout our programming this week.





Schedule:





Premiere Night

Wednesday, March 27, 2019 6:30 – 9:00 PM

Award presentations begin at 7:30 PM

Daily Show Times

Thursday – March 28, 2019 – 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday – March 29, 2019 – 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Saturday – March 30, 2019 – 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Sunday – March 31, 2019 – 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM