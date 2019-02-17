PORTLAND, Maine — As Maine law stands now, families can refuse immunizations, based on religious or philosophical beliefs -- but one Maine lawmaker is looking to change that.

The bill, LD 798, would remove those exemptions for students of all ages, as well as employees of nursery schools and health care facilities.

According to the bill's summary, those who are currently not immunized but are covered by an individualized education plan would be grandfathered, as long as they have written proof from a medical professional that "the medical professional has provided information on the risks and benefits associated with the choice to immunize."

No public hearing or work session has been scheduled for the bill.

This story will be updated.