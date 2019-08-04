BANGOR, Maine — We've all heard the saying. If you don't like the weather here in Maine, just wait ten minutes.

Over the weekend, Hermon Meadow Golf Club was open for business -- but on Monday, white snow covered the green.

"Well, we'll be closed until the snow melts again. That's all we can do," Hermon Meadow owner, John Snyer, said.

Golf courses aren't the only seasonal businesses affected by fickle mother nature in Maine, and each local business handles the weather differently.

Gifford's Ice Cream on Broadway closed Monday because of the snow, but Dairy Queen right down the street was serving up blizzards.

"We still have our regulars that still come in and get their usual amount of ice cream. I mean, when the sun comes out it's definitely busier, but you'd be surprised how many people still come in when it's snowing out," Breanna Whipple, Dairy Queen Manager, said.

The second the sun comes out, people are looking forward to spending time outside. Whether that's eating ice cream, hitting the links, or buying new summer toys.

"Saturday was a great day for us -- we were really busy. Everything was going great, but then today hits," Jason Neal, owner at Slipping Gears Cycling, said.

Neal says while he hopes to see steady business going into the summer, this snow day was kind of a blessing.

"The days that it's slow -- that's when we finally catch up on the repairs we have to catch up on. Ordering -- we're always behind on ordering because we'll be busy Saturday, then have to order everything on Monday," he said.

Mainers have no problem handling a spring storm, but many businesses are hoping for spring weather soon.