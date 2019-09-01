Maine Businesses waited for a glimmer of hope during President Trump’s address and the Democrats' response Tuesday night. But come Wednesday morning, the same anxieties and stress remained with their small businesses.

Breweries are waiting on federal approval for labels from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau to ship new beer out of state. NEWS CENTER Maine has learned of two local operations that are taking on debt and may be forced to close.

Woodland Farms Brewery is a six-person business located on US-1 in Kittery. The brewery and tasting room are about two miles from the New Hampshire border. Currently, they are waiting to send 80 barrels of beer across the state line, but their labels haven't been approved.

"In the brewing industry you must pay for everything up front," said Patrick Rowan, the owner of Woodland Farms Brewery. "I paid for the grain, for the hops, the yeast, and the water. When those bills come due, if I can’t sell beer, I can't pay those bills. It's a very cyclical system."

Rowan says they have about 30 days to move the beer or they may be forced to close down.

SoME Brewery in York is seeing a different issue from the federal government shutdown. Its owner David Rowland says their LLC is waiting on approval of a new brewery and tasting room called York Beach Beer Company. The multimillion-dollar facility is waiting to open, which was scheduled to happen by this time of year.

“We are waiting for our federal Brewers’ Notice, which is the first step in getting licensed. And with the shut down I am left in limbo," said Rowland. "I’m losing money in multiple different ways. Not being able to sell my own beer, but I’m not able to meet the demand that was there, hence the reason for the opening of a second brewery.”

Both Rowan and Rowland say it's not only the breweries that are suffering, but it's also small businesses and the community. “This affects your neighbor, this affects your friends and your family. This affects everybody on multiple levels," said Rowland.

The government shutdown started on Dec. 22.






